Kasungu discusses climate change, fall armyworms

National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (Nasfam) last week organised a meeting with various stakeholders at Kasungu District Council to discuss how the district has been affected by fall armyworms and climate change.

The meeting attracted chiefs, members of Parliament (MPs), councillors, government officials and other stakeholders, most of whom said the district has been adversely affected by climate change.

Councillor Charles Binya of Mbongizi Ward in the district said every rainy season, there are usually dry spells in the district.

“When we plant our crops and apply fertiliser we expect rains, but most times the rains disappear in the middle of the season for weeks,” said Binya.

In his remarks, Nasfam Climate Smart Agriculture coordinator Frazer Mataya said the meeting sought to get new information to support smallholder farmers.

“This meeting is important because there is sharing of information and the information is harmonised which helps better planning,” he said.

Mataya also said there is need for farmers to adapt to changes and be resilient by adopting climate smart crop agriculture strategies

