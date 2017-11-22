KB’s Nkacha to retire at end of the season

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) midfielder Harvey Nkacha is expected to say goodbye to the club at the end of the 2017-18 soccer season.

The 35 year old who joined the club from Central Region giants and former league champions Silver Strikers confirmed the upshot in an interview with Nyasa Times.



“It is true that I am thinking of retiring at the end of the season. I think I have done my part and its high time I move on with my life,” said Nkacha who also serves as a soldier in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Asked on his next move, Nkacha ruled out any possibility of taking any top football position.

“At the mean time, I haven’t thought of undergoing a coaching course or picking up any administrative positon. What I can only say is that I am thinking of quitting football,” he said.

The former Flames attacker is seen as one of the most decorated players in Malawi having won the league title and other trophies with his former club Silver Strikers as well as K.B.

He was influential at the middle of the park last season providing assists as well as scoring vital goals that earned Kamuzu Barracks their first ever historical league title.

That is not all, Nkacha also scored the only goal that won his side the prestigious Carlsberg Cup during the 2013 final against Moyale Barracks at the Mzuzu Stadium.

He neatly slotted the ball home in the 81st minute beating Moyale goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

His main task before hanging the boots will be to help his side win the FISD Challenge Cup slatted for next month.

K.B will face their comrades-in-arms Moyale Barracks in an all soldiers affair which will be a repeat of the 2013 Carlsverg Cup final.

The Lilongwe soldier beat Master Security 5-4 through post-match penalties after a two all draw in regulation just like Moyale who also beat Nyasa Big Bullets by the same goals margin.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :