Kelly Kay, Langa Ndovi to perform at Mahecas dinner in Manchester: Fundraising for Malawi health care system

Malawi’s rising urban musician Kell Kay who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for a tour, has been invited by the Malawi Manchester Association this Saturday June 29 to perform at the Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) charity dinner at Marriot Marriott Albert and Victoria Hotel.

Kell Kay (Kell Kambwiri), whose engagements in the UK will also see him performing in Leeds at Malawi Independence Celebration next Saturday, has been billed to share the stage in Manchester with , veteran Prince Langa and Manchester’s Alex Mbegani Kachingwe, who is one of the best Malawian DJs in the Diaspora, will provide the music.

The Malawi Healthcare Support U.K., a charity founded about 25 years ago, it organise events and charity dinners all over U.K. to raise funds to support the health sector in Malawi.

According to Evelyn Malunga, one of the organisers, the event which will be MCeed by Alfred Mvula is dedicated to raise funds for cervical cancer awareness, screening and treatment especially in the rural Malawi.

Saidi Phiri, MMA Treasurer General and MAHECAS Executive Member said: “MAHECAS, in coordination with the College of Medicine in Malawi have embarked on a pilot project that will see women being sensitised on the issues of cervical cancer, screened and treated (early stages) right in their villages. The initial phase is expected to start in July this year and MAHECAS will bankroll the project.”

He added, “Malawi has the highest number of cervical cancer cases in the world and Chikwawa district tops the list, hence the project taking place there before rolling it out to other districts across Malawi.”

Malawi’s health care system continues to face enormous challenges hampering quality health service delivery mainly due to inadequate funding.

The Malawi Manchester Association is pleading with all well wishers to join them in supporting this event by buying their tickets through its following executive members: Tamanda – 07980487141, Malembe – 07939141204, Andrew – 07796029352, Saidi – 07403363824 and Evelyn – 07427192548. Donations can also be made through Malawi Manchester Association Santander Account 83198237, sort code 09-01-28 with ‘MAHECAS’ as reference.

The post code for Marriott Hotel is M3 4JQ and the event starts at 6pm.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :