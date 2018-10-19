Kiliye Kiliye digital television starts pay service

Malawi Digital Broadcasting Network Limited (MDBNL) popularly known as Kiliye Kiliye television has introduced a pay service of K6000 (US$40) as subscription fee per month to its viewers in order to view foreign entertainment content which it has acquired.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations, John Mchilikizo said Friday that the company has reached at an advanced stage in the preparations and will soon announce to the public on the procedures.

The pay service will give an opportunity for the company to service the foreign channels; grow as well as sustaining itself.

“The revenue realised from this service can be invested in infrastructure expansion to ensure that the remaining parts of the country which did not have access to terrestrial television before are

covered,” he said

He added all television channels shall remain free regardless of one’s subscription fees thus customers who do not want to be accessing the foreign content or those whose monthly subscription has expired will

still be able to watch local television channels for free.

Mchilikizo indicated that there will never be disconnection of any kind for local channels.”Customers who wish to subscribe for pay service are encouraged to visit their offices in all major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu to get a sim card which will enable them to access foreign content.”

Some of the foreign contents to be shown include Fox, Fox Life, Fox Sports 1and 2, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, BBC World and Babylr.

The company’s primary priority is to provide free television services to all Malawians and currently it provides Free-To-Air (FTA) signal distribution service to all local licensed television in the country,

he said.

