Kuwali takes goal tally to 11 as Mozambique league season winds up 

October 21, 2017 Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawian professional based in Mozambique Schumacher Kuwali took his top league Mocambola goal tally to 11 after scoring on his return from a long injury lay off for his club Ferroviario Nampula last week.

Kuwali: Scored on return from injury

Kuwali’s target of improving on his last year’s haul of 14 just two short of the Golden Boot Award winner flopped after an injury kept him out of action close to a month.

The former Blue Eagles striker scored the lone goal against relegated FC Lichinga to lead his team to tenth position.

Ferroviario Nampula, who also have Malawian professionals, Christopher John Banda, Ndaziona Chatsalira and Zicco Mkanda have 36 points could finish on position nine should they win in their last game away to 12th placed Maxaquene.

Malawian professionals goalkeeper Charles Swine and Frank  Banda’s UD Songo won the league with three games to spare and will complete the task with third placed Ferroviario Nacala at home.

