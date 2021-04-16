Legal battles over firing of 2 MEC commissioners begin as DPP files for review of Kunje, Mathanga sacking

Legal battles for the firing of two embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioners has began in earnest as the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has filed for a Judicial Review over the decision by government to fire Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.

Lawyer Charles Chidongondo Mhango , who is representing the DPP in the case, said the application is based on three grounds.

Mhango said the first ground is that the decision to rescind the appointment of the two commissioners has been communicated by Zangazanga Chikhosi, Secretary to the president and that it does not mention the president and who has made the decision.

Secondly, he says the decision has got effect of removing the two communications from office without following the Constitutional provision that stipulates how a commissioner is removed from the commission.

Mhango said thirdly the two commissioners have so far participated and presided over serious elections including the 2020 presidential elections and other by–elections.

He said the decision to fire the two has the effect that all along the two commissioners were never appointed and it means that the elections were held without a full commission.

Mhango has said that the High Court in Lilongwe will hear an application to commence the proceedings on Thursday next week.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!