Let Kamlepo join DPP, says North governor: PP veep asks ‘what position are they going to give me’

Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua (People’s Party-PP) has said he will not accept the invitation by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to join it.

Kalua was reacting to comments made by DPP governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga and Jappie Mhango the Transport and Public Orks Minister , who is also the party’s campaign director, that the PP Vice President will be a good addition to the ruling party.

During a rally at the weekend at a Mlowe in Rumphi, where Kalua comes from, Sanga persuaded Kalua to join DPP.

“As regional governor , I admire Kamlepo, and I want him to join us,” said Sanga.

“I want Kamlepo Kalua to join me in DPP. I will hate him if he doesn’t join us, but when he comes, I will be very happy,” said Sanga.

But Kalua said he holds a big position of Vice President in PP, which he said he is “honored”, and wondered what position will DPP give him if he joins.

