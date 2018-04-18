Lucius Banda disowns Facebook memes on Chilima and Muluzi

Balaka parliamentarian Lucius Banda has taken to Facebook to disown an image of himself carrying Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima currently trending on social media and also distanced himself from another meme of him carrying United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi.

“I know nothing about it,” said Banda on the image which is in direct reference to Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe’s remarks that the youth are babies and lack experience to govern this country.

Gondwe, who will clock 82 this year, made the remarks during the opening of a meeting of senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials at Katoto Secondary School Hall in Mzuzu on Wednesday.

His remarks follow what former first lady Callista Mutharika said last week, that President Mutharika, at 79, would be too old to carry on as President as he would be 84 years old at the time of leaving office in 2024, if re-elected next year.

Callista said Vice-President Saulos Chilima was better placed to lead the DPP in the 2019 elections.

