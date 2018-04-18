The powerful Ngoni chief in the north, His Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, has minced no words but
lashed out at the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP Church for stopping the Ngoni from taking beer and engaging in polygamy, warning the church it risks being kicked out of his kingdom.
Speaking in Mzimba, Chief Mbelwa said the Ngonis signed a memorandum of understanding with the first missionaries of the Free Church of Scotland, now the Livingstonia synod, to allow them drink beer and marry many wives.
“The church has no mandate whatsoever to interfere in our culture, beer and polygamy is our culture. I will not hesitate to expel you from my kingdom if you continue interfering in the culture of the Ngoni people,” said the youthful fifth Chief Mbelwa.
As he spoke, traditional leaders applauded him whilst others clapped hands in support but church officials, led by general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo, walked out of the meeting in protest.
“This memorandum was not signed by me but by my forefathers. If you continue in interfering in our culture, I will sign another memorandum with another church and expel you from my area,” warned the chief looking undisturbed with the walk outs on him.
This is the first time that the church and the chief have fallen out as they have in the past worked closely in development and other areas.
The church has several development programs in the chief’s area in education, health, agriculture, water and others.
Church officials asked for more time before making a comment but the move by the chief is likely to draw mixed reactions from his subjects as it is a divisive issue.
12 Comments on "Powerful Ngoni chief tells CCAP church off over beer, polygamy: ‘Ngonis will continue to booze and marry’"
Does this idiot know how many schools, hospitals, health centres, agricultural projects the church has in his “kingdom”? This is the beginning of the fall, mark my words. The church should not bow down to this idiot.
Paja mfumu imeneyi imakonda kukhala mu LL ndi zibwenzi kusiya his wife ku Edingeni. Remember how his father behaved. He died from zomwezi
Mukamafa osati akulodzani ayi. Akazi mukuyenda nawo aja ambiri ali HIV positive. Tikuonelani zaka zake ndi zino
Which church is willing to sign a Mou with M’belwa. I know there some churches allow their members to drink even the clergy. yes, try those. The chief things he is more powerful than the church just because the church operates in his area. this man really thinks he owns anything in this world? where is his father Inkosi ya ma kosi? It is these silly titles that make you think highly of yourself. you are just a mortal man.
I conquer with you man,a normal person can not chase people from his kingdom because of being advised to stop the bad things.Those cultures are the ones spreading HIV/AIDS in this world
Mufwenge na edzi wa ngoni mose, paja nyerere yokonda sugar imayamba kuzungulira pa mulomo wa kapu kenako mkugwera momo.
Is it military power or what? Enlighten us please
Khuluma we sizwe Inkosi ya makhosi yedu
Silly yourself. He is saying the church should not interfere with their culture. If you don’t like it, that is your shauli. They like it and are proud
Ndi mwana wa khanda uyu.Wangokonda mowa ndi akazi.