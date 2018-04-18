Powerful Ngoni chief tells CCAP church off over beer, polygamy: ‘Ngonis will continue to booze and marry’

April 18, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 12 Comments

The powerful Ngoni chief in the north, His Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, has minced no words but
lashed out at the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP Church for stopping the Ngoni from taking beer and engaging in polygamy, warning the church it risks being kicked out of his kingdom.

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V defends Ngonis culture of beer and polygamy

Speaking in Mzimba, Chief Mbelwa said the Ngonis signed a memorandum of understanding with the first missionaries of the Free Church of Scotland, now the Livingstonia synod, to allow them drink beer and marry many wives.

“The church has no mandate whatsoever to interfere in our culture, beer and polygamy is our culture. I will not hesitate to expel you from my kingdom if you continue interfering in the culture of the Ngoni people,” said the youthful fifth Chief Mbelwa.

As he spoke, traditional leaders applauded him whilst others clapped hands in support but church officials, led by general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo, walked out of the meeting in protest.

“This memorandum was not signed by me but by my forefathers. If you continue in interfering in our culture, I will sign another memorandum with another church and expel you from my area,” warned the chief looking undisturbed with the walk outs on him.

This is the first time that the church and the chief have fallen out as they have in the past worked closely in development and other areas.

The church has several development programs in the chief’s area in education, health, agriculture, water and others.

Church officials asked for more time before making a comment but the move by the chief is likely to draw mixed reactions from his subjects as it is a divisive issue.

12 Comments on "Powerful Ngoni chief tells CCAP church off over beer, polygamy: 'Ngonis will continue to booze and marry'"

jones
Guest
jones

Does this idiot know how many schools, hospitals, health centres, agricultural projects the church has in his “kingdom”? This is the beginning of the fall, mark my words. The church should not bow down to this idiot.

14 minutes ago
Molande
Guest
Molande
Malawi’s problems are not because of our leaders but backward cultures like these. Polygamy is bad for women because it relegates them to depending on men. We need women to be doctors, lawyers like Madame Kachale, to be ministers etc not to just be the object of men. Polygamy encourages the spread of HIV and AIDS because the idea that a woman can wait for one man to go around with other wives is false. Women in polygamous marriages help themselves with other men. As a result, our country will continue to suffer from the negative effects of stupid cultural… Read more »
23 minutes ago
NyaJere
Guest
NyaJere

Paja mfumu imeneyi imakonda kukhala mu LL ndi zibwenzi kusiya his wife ku Edingeni. Remember how his father behaved. He died from zomwezi

28 minutes ago
NyaJere
Guest
NyaJere

Mukamafa osati akulodzani ayi. Akazi mukuyenda nawo aja ambiri ali HIV positive. Tikuonelani zaka zake ndi zino

30 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Which church is willing to sign a Mou with M’belwa. I know there some churches allow their members to drink even the clergy. yes, try those. The chief things he is more powerful than the church just because the church operates in his area. this man really thinks he owns anything in this world? where is his father Inkosi ya ma kosi? It is these silly titles that make you think highly of yourself. you are just a mortal man.

42 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

I conquer with you man,a normal person can not chase people from his kingdom because of being advised to stop the bad things.Those cultures are the ones spreading HIV/AIDS in this world

4 minutes ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Mufwenge na edzi wa ngoni mose, paja nyerere yokonda sugar imayamba kuzungulira pa mulomo wa kapu kenako mkugwera momo.

44 minutes ago
Ineyo
Guest
Ineyo

Is it military power or what? Enlighten us please

46 minutes ago
Monte Christo
Guest
Monte Christo

Khuluma we sizwe Inkosi ya makhosi yedu

48 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory
This demonstrates how shallow young men (babies) can be in their thinking. thinking like a primitive man. you have no kingdom M’belwa and you are not a king but just a chief. The people your grandfather signed the MoU with are no longer part of our country. There are so many ngonis who do not drink and they are in a monogamous marriage, so do not hide behind culture to promote your evil ideologies. If you want to drink just drink. The Church is there to preach the gospel. You don’t have to agree with it. By the way, what… Read more »
49 minutes ago
Igwe
Guest
Igwe

Silly yourself. He is saying the church should not interfere with their culture. If you don’t like it, that is your shauli. They like it and are proud

23 minutes ago
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

Ndi mwana wa khanda uyu.Wangokonda mowa ndi akazi.

52 minutes ago

