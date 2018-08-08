Let’s focus on title defence, Sambani tells Mighty Wanderers 

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers defender Precious Sambani has called upon the club to join hands and work together with a single focus of defending the TNM Super league title they won last year.

Sambani, who missed part of the first round action due to transfer wrangle between Wanderers and his former club and has also been linked with a move to giants Nyasa Big Bullets lately, said it feels good to reunite with fellow teammates.

“Alot has been said but what I can assure Wanderers supporters is that I am their son. I am not just a player but a Wanderers supporter since I was young.

“I missed football, I missed my teammates and it feels great to be part of the Wanderers family,” he said.

He therefore pleaded for unity in the club.

“Let us all focus on defending the title in the second round,” said Sambani.

The Nomads opening second round fixture is against 2016-17 champions Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at the Balaka Stadium.

