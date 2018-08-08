UTM’s Makondi feels ACB stopped his firm’s car-track contract at Escom for political reasons

Businessperson-cum-politician Richard Makondi had his contract meant to install car-tracking systems on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) vehicles from the Southern Region cancelled by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on what he suspects is politically motivated.

The contract, worth K219, 757,578.66, was restricted by ACB when Makondi, who is now member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0) breakaway political grouping, United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Makondi was National Organising Secretary of DPP before he dumped the party.

However, after joining UTM, his company C Truck Malawi Limited had a contract at Escom terminated.

Makondi’s lawyer, Joseph Kamkwasi, said his company had dully lodged a bid for the contract and others were given contracts to offer the services in the Central and Northern regions.

“My client’s contract has been suspended when the bidding was transparent and he was awarded the contract,” said Kamkwasi.

Makondi described the development as worrisome and a witch-hunt because of his association with UTM, according to the lawyer.

“Obviously, we can only speculate because he is an executive member of UTM. Possibly, the contract has been suspended because of his association with the movement because this is not only thing happening to him; a lot of government agencies are going against him,” said Kamkwasi in quotes reported by Daily Times.

But government spokesman Nicholous Dausi has dismissed that Makondi’s contract termination is politically motivated.

ACB Senior Public Relations Manager, Egrita Ndala, said the bureau received an anonymous complaint that Escom did not follow the right procedures in awarding the contract to Makondi’s company.

