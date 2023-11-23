Lhomwe belt Cyclone survivors surviving on cooked mangoes

Mulhako Wa Alomwe says a majority of cyclone Freddy victims from the Lhomwe belt are surviving on ‘cooked’ mangoes.

Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, the Board Chairperson for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, disclosed the sad tidings on Thursday in Phalombe after donating assorted items to Cyclone Survivors.

“Our people are still suffering, they are back in their villages but they have nothing, they lost everything; they do not have food to eat; some are even sleeping after eating mangoes,” said Mpuluka.

He then made an emotional appeal to Lhomwes, government and well-wishers to bail out cyclone victims from the Lhomwe belt with food items.

“We would like to appeal for continued support from government and well-wishers especially for food items,” appealed Mpuluka after donating food and non-food items to 200 households in the Nkhulambe and Mkhumba areas.

As of today, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has donated food and non-food related items worth K21 million to Cyclone victims from Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo and Chiradzulu districts.

According to Trustee Mpuluka, the donations were part of this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival collections.

One of the survivors, Bertha Hanke, has described the support as timely, adding that most people are indeed surviving on ‘cooked mangoes’.

Apart from the donation the grouping also held inter-denominational prayers on October 5, 2023 at Chonde in Mulanje district where they prayed for Cyclone Freddy victims.

Mulhako Wa Alomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!