Lilongwe Asian business community supporting the coronavirus relief effort

As Malawians navigate the world of self-isolation, the Lilongwe Asian business community has stepped up to help battle the coronavirus pandemic by helping those in need with dispenser tap buckets and hand sanitisers.

According to Yusuf Abubaker of the Asian business community in Lilongwe, they have a team of volunteers distributing the hygiene materials to high demand pedestrian traffic in Lilongwe.

“We like to encourage people to wash your hands regularly…dont touch mouth eyes or nose… take precautions of gloves and masks and be cautious and safe,” he said.

He said they have presented some hand sanitisers, face masks and water buckets to LilongweMayor.

“We wish to continuously work hand in hand as much as we can for the betterment of our country,” Abubaker said.

“We need to stick together in times like this,” he added.

President Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a State of Disaster and ordered a ban for public gatherings and closure of all schools, colleges and universities.

These restrictions apply to all gatherings including weddings, funerals, church, congregations, rallies, government meetings.

He emphasised that the national security apparatus has been ordered into action to enforce the restrictions.

Mutharika has also suspended hosting of international meetings and banned public servants from attending both regional and international meetings being hosted by affected countries.

