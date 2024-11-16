Lilongwe City Mayor Esther Sagawa elected MALGA’s first female President

Mayor of the City of Lilongwe, Councilor Esther Sagawa, was elected new President of the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) on Friday, effectively becoming the first woman to head the association and only woman president of a national association of local governments in south and east Africa.

Sagawa was elected by MALGA’s executive committee at its 77th ordinary meeting held on 15th November at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, which also elected Councillor Iman Chisuse, Mayor of Mangochi Municipal Council, as the association’s new Vice President.

The executive’s decision seals key leadership changes at the association, with only 10 months ahead of general elections in September 2025, according to a public statement addressed to the membership, Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, partners, sister organizations in the region and beyond and stakeholders, among others.

“Her Worship Councilor Sagawa replaces Councilor Dave Maunde while His Worship Councilor Chisuse replaces Councilor Akima Chipwatali, who, by operation of the law, could not continue holding their respective offices,” reads in part the statement, signed by Davie Maunde and Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, MALGA’s Out-going President and Executive Director, respectively.

According to the statement, the election of the new President and Vice President has been guided by Article 11 (6) and (7) of MALGA Constitution, which transfers the powers to elect the President and Vice President from the General Assembly of the association to the executive committee/board if the tenure of office remaining, is less than 12 months.

“On behalf of the General Assembly and the entire membership, the executive committee would like to congratulate Her Worship Councilor Esther Sagawa and His Worship Iman Chisuse, and wish them the very best of success in their new respective roles.

“Further, gratitude is extended to Councillor Dave Maunde and Councilor Akima Chipwatali, for the exceptional, dedicated and unwavering leadership they provided to the association during their tenure of office,” the statement concludes.

MALGA is an umbrella body of all local government authorities in Malawi.

