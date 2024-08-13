LL children’s parliament lauds World Vision Malawi for child protection

Lilongwe rural east community childrens parliament has lauded World Vision Malawi for the support in the implementation of different initiatives to secure promotion of education among children.

This was presented on the sidelines of a three-day childrens parliament sessions where by youthful law-makers converge to discuss issues bordering on infrastructure development of schools, roads as well as child protection in their communities.

Billy Ashan speaker of the house says they are optimistic that authorities who were present at event will handle the raised concerns as urgent matters.

“The pertinent issue which took attention was that of last year as one of the village heads raped a school going child but after taking the issue to the court the man was charged 21 years, to our surprise the man was released after few months, so we brought this issue today for authorities to make a follow up,” Ashan said.

On his part World Vision Malawi Programmes manager, Harlod Muthali while encouraging other stakeholders including government to take a closer look on the pertinent issues raised by children, he emphasized the need to protect children and give the opportunities to exercise their rights for proper growth.

“The issues are many as to what children have raised, for example last year there was an issue that at a certain school there were lack of female teachers, soon after deliberations the district education office deployed two female teachers, so it’s not that issues are not responded, stakeholders are responding to the issues that children are bringing out but they can not been responded at once, we hope after this meeting some of these issues will be addressed,” Muthali highlighted.

District Commissioner for Lilongwe District Council, Lawford Palani who was the guest of honor applauded World Vision Malawi for coming up with programme saying the issues that were brought are really and as government they will take a course of action through meeting with different stakeholders.

“We thank the children that they have been open, practical and really that we appreciate. I like the way they are putting these issues as they include us to the part of government and other stakeholders, that they should come to support, yes! We have a budget that support these other issues but we also need stakeholders to work hand in hand,” Palani said.

Some of the pertinent issues deliberated during the session was inadequate of school learning and teaching resources, use of substance and drug abuse in their communities.

