Loreen Ngwira out of Manchester Thunder, heads back to Malawi

February 11, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

England-based Malawi netball star Loreen Ngwira has withdrawn her services  at the  English Vitality Netball Super League champions Manchester Thunder and is set to return home.

Lauren Ngwira: Malawi netball export to England  set to return home after withdrawing from Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder said on its website that the towering Malawian goal defender has been ruled out of the 2021 season on “medical grounds.”

It said: “The Malawi Queen will return home to be with her family.”

Director of Netball at Manchester Thunder, Karen Greig commented: “Of course we are disappointed to lose Loreen at such a crucial time as the season is about to start, we wish her well and a safe trip home.”

“However, we need to act fast now and will endeavour to find a replacement to continue our quest to retain the Vitality Netball Super League title.”

It was speculated that the player was suspected to be pregnant hence the medical grounds assertions.

But Ngwira dismissed that, saying she has made a decision to “take a break” from netball.

The 27-year-old joined Manchester Thunder after a short stint with London Pulse  and Copper Box Arena and Newcastle based Team Northumbria .

Manchester Thunder has another Malawian star, Joyce Mvula.

Jah
Jah
2 hours ago

Anzanu asewera kaye tennis kupanga money kenako ana. Kuteleku tiona mzungu wabadwa apa

guest
guest
4 hours ago

mimba, amupasa mimba basi, chifukwa cha tchipisi, pamozi ndi saladi ndi kanyenya

Busuman Banda
Busuman Banda
4 hours ago

nkhani yayikulu munthuyu wavulala osati ali ndi mimba ayi

Kanyimbi
Kanyimbi
5 hours ago

Tayambani mwapanga ndalama kaye, mimbazi muzatengabe mtsogolo muno.

Che Pichesi
Che Pichesi
5 hours ago

Nde timve zitI? Who is saying the truth? They say East or west, Home is best but not this home called malawi. Anthu a kumudzi akubvutika pamene a ma degree busy abusing tax payers money. Daily ungomva 6.2 billion. Anthu kukanika kuuza mtundu wa A Malawi kuti ndalama zapita kuti. If It were me I would have rather stayed in UK than come to this rubble. Kaya mwina malawi is better than uk

Hmariwa
Hmariwa
2 hours ago
Reply to  Che Pichesi

The truth is that the girl has pregnant and her parents are shocked. WAKWERA AZUNGU IYEYU AMAONA NGATI MASEWERA.

Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
5 hours ago

Ee! gonjalozi, kakuphethira

