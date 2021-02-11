Loreen Ngwira out of Manchester Thunder, heads back to Malawi

England-based Malawi netball star Loreen Ngwira has withdrawn her services at the English Vitality Netball Super League champions Manchester Thunder and is set to return home.

Manchester Thunder said on its website that the towering Malawian goal defender has been ruled out of the 2021 season on “medical grounds.”

It said: “The Malawi Queen will return home to be with her family.”

Director of Netball at Manchester Thunder, Karen Greig commented: “Of course we are disappointed to lose Loreen at such a crucial time as the season is about to start, we wish her well and a safe trip home.”

“However, we need to act fast now and will endeavour to find a replacement to continue our quest to retain the Vitality Netball Super League title.”

It was speculated that the player was suspected to be pregnant hence the medical grounds assertions.

But Ngwira dismissed that, saying she has made a decision to “take a break” from netball.

The 27-year-old joined Manchester Thunder after a short stint with London Pulse and Copper Box Arena and Newcastle based Team Northumbria .

Manchester Thunder has another Malawian star, Joyce Mvula.

