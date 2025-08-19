LUANAR attends TICAD 9, led by Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Professor Emmanuel Kaunda yesterday paid a courtesy call to His Excellence Kwacha Chisiza, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Japan ahead of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).

According to a communique from the University, the meeting underscores great collaboration between Malawi and Japan in sectors of higher education, agriculture, and scientific research, reaffirming LUANAR’s committiment to building strong partnerships with Japanese institution.

“At TICAD 9, LUANAR will introduce its flagship Malawi Agriculture Transformation Programme (MATP), a portfolio of strategic projects in veterinary medicine, aquaculture, fertilizer innovation, smart agriculture and digital food systems,” reads part of the statement.

It further said that as LUANAR they seek to establish collaborations with Japanese universities, research institutes, and technology partners to advance strategic investment in livestock health, climate-smart agriculture, and food security.

“LUANAR also aims to foster innovation, enhance resilience to climate change, and accelerate Malawi’s progress towards Vision 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while contributing to the broader Japan-Africa cooperation agenda championed at TICAD,” the statement further said.

The conference to be held under the theme; “Co-creating Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will take place in Yokohama, Japan, from 20-22 August, 2025.

