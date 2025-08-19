Usi: “My Presidency Will Silence Pastoral Letters — Because Malawi Will Finally Be Healed”

In a fiery, no-holds-barred address at Limbe Market on Monday, Vice President and Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu (OZAM) torchbearer Dr. Michael Usi tore into the failures of the current administration, declaring that under his presidency, Catholic Bishops will no longer be compelled to write the scathing pastoral letters that have defined Malawi’s political conscience for decades.

“Pastoral letters are born of pain. They exist because leaders have failed Malawians. When Odya Zake cleans this system and delivers real solutions, our Bishops will not be writing letters — they will be celebrating a healed nation,” Usi declared, as chants of “Odya Zake! Odya Zake!” shook the market.

“Bitter Medicine Malawi Desperately Needs”

In a direct appeal to ordinary traders who struggle daily to survive, Usi hammered home his philosophy of painful but necessary change.

“If a doctor gives you bitter medicine, he is not your enemy — he wants you to heal. Odya Zake is that bitter medicine. I will purge the corrupt fat cats, the thieves, and the parasites who are sucking Malawi dry. After September 16, they are finished.”

The Vice President ripped into government’s failure to curb inflation, calling it a symptom of a sick economy hijacked by greed and incompetence.

Turning on His Own Boss

In an unprecedented show of candor, Dr. Usi openly admitted that he confronted President Lazarus Chakwera about rampant corruption at State House — but his warnings fell on deaf ears.

“I told the President straight to his face: corruption is killing us. I begged him to root it out. But instead of action, things have only worsened. That is why I am stepping forward — not hiding behind anyone — to lead this change myself.”

The Complete Package for Malawi

Pitching himself as the antidote to decades of betrayal by politicians, Usi laid out why he believes Malawians should entrust him with the presidency.

“I have the education. I have the experience. I have the networks. And above all, I have the courage. I am inside, I know the rot, and I know how to clean it. Just give me the chance, and I will run this country better — for every Malawian, not just the connected few.”

The Usi Tsunami

By the time Usi finished, Limbe Market had erupted into a sea of voices chanting his name, traders hoisting their wares in solidarity. His message was crystal clear: Odya Zake is not just another political project — it is a people’s revolution.

With the September 16 elections looming, Usi is positioning himself not merely as a candidate, but as the only leader with the guts to cleanse the rot, silence corruption, and in his own words, “end the need for pastoral letters — because Malawi will finally be healed.”

