The Walkers Club launch Saturday

The Walkers Social Club, a group of diverse professionals who walk every Saturday morning, will officially launch the group on Saturday 23 August 2025 with a 20 kilometre walk and a hospital donation in Thyolo.

President of the Walkers Felix Wisdom Banda said in an interview yesterday that they are preparing for the big launch of the group and are securing sponsorships and partnerships ahead of the launch.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Walkers Social Club, a vibrant initiative aimed at promoting wellness, community engagement, and charitable impact through walking and social events.”

“Our mission is to bring together individuals from all walks of life in Malawi and the globe through organized walking events that promote physical wellness, foster genuine friendships, contribute towards social community development and create valuable opportunities for professional and business networking in a supportive, inclusive atmosphere,” said Banda.

He said the launch will start with a 20 kilometre walk from Thyolo District Hospital to Makwasa before donating various medical items at Thyolo District Hospital and later for a launch event at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes) Sports Complex where there will be a ‘Brunch’ with the Mighty Mibawa Band offering good music.

“On the walk, people should not be scared of the kilometres, those who would want to do 5 kilometres or 10 kilometres will do so because we will have a recovery vehicle along the way,” assured Banda.

Banda said the objectives of the group include walking for member’s physical fitness and mental health, networking, business exploration opportunities for its members, having fun, contributing to social community development programs and sharing health, business and life skills talks.

‘The Walkers’ was started in November 2024 by a group of professionals in the City of Blantyre and the membership has spread to other regions and districts in the country.

“Membership to the group is voluntary and is currently free for all ages. There are over one hundred and fifty members of the club from all the four regions of the country. On a weekly basis, various routes are proposed to the groups in each district for the members to vote and select their Saturday morning route.”

“Saturday early morning was chosen to give members the chance to walk and get back in good time to proceed with their daily routines. The membership is growing on weekly basis and the group’s brand name is now known both in Malawi and other countries,” said Banda.

“We appeal for support from various organizations and individuals so that we should help each other to make walking a new lifestyle,” added Banda.

Patron of the Walkers Club Professor Frank Taulo said he is excited with the launch and asked all to support and grace the launch of the club.

“We started this group from humble beginnings and I am happy that we are now launching it. If you look at our objectives, we all need to embrace this new healthy lifestyle. I am appealing to all to support and join us, it is a lively group,” said Taulo.

An ardent walker John Nthakomwa, who is also Founder of Mibawa TV said he is excited to be part of those who will take part in the 20 kilometre walk on the day of the launch.

“It’s much fun to walk and share stories with other walkers. You are having fun and at the same time you are improving your health, it’s a win-win situation,” said Nthakomwa.

