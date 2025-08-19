Gertrude Mutharika Blasts Tonse Alliance: “Five Years of Empty Promises and Suffering”

Mangochi was on fire Sunday as former First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, took the campaign trail by storm — unleashing a blistering attack on President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration and accusing it of dragging Malawians into untold misery.

Addressing thousands at Mtuwa Ground in Mangochi North East, during a rally organized by shadow MP Overton S.S. Imedi, Mutharika did not mince words. She said the past five years under Tonse have been a complete disaster — marked by soaring prices, collapsed development, and empty rhetoric.

“Look around you. What has this government done in five years? Nothing but take us backwards,” she thundered, drawing wild cheers. “During our time, people could afford maize, fertilizer, sugar, fuel, cooking oil. Today, even nsima is a luxury. Families are starving because of failed leadership.”

Mutharika went further, warning Malawians against what she called “careless voting.” She cautioned that the September 16 elections will decide whether the country remains trapped in suffering or returns to stability and growth.

“If you make the wrong choice again, brace yourself for five more years of pain. Leadership is about making life better — not watching people die of hunger while leaders enjoy luxury,” she said, in a thinly veiled jab at the current administration.

Echoing her sentiments, Imedi declared that the people of Mangochi are ready for change and yearn for Peter Mutharika’s comeback. “APM is the only leader with the vision, experience, and strength to rescue Malawi from this chaos. People here are tired of lies. They want real leadership, and that leadership is Peter Mutharika,” he said.

The rally underscored growing frustration in the Eastern Region, where rising costs of living, shortage of basic commodities, and economic stagnation have become campaign ammunition for the opposition.

