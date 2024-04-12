LUANAR stresses the need to intensify agroecology approach for food security and economic growth

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) through the Malawi Agro-Ecology Hub has stressed the need for the country to intensify agroecology initiative for food security and economic growth.

Malawi Agro-Ecology Hub Coordinator Professor Vernom Kabambe made the remarks during a media tour at Nthawi Farms where Agro-Ecology activities are practiced.

“There is great potential in Agro-Ecology because there is more of recycling of resources by using integrated farming,” he said.

Kabambe said practicing the Agro-Ecology a farmer can have more yield with little costs of inputs like chemical fertilizer as compared to other type of farming.

Kabambe however expressed worry over lack of information among the farmers on the initiative especially in Lilongwe where degradation of land has been a major challenge.

Leader of Biodiversity and Agro-Ecology Hub, Taskani Chipeta explained that Agro-Ecology does not only mean homestead kind of farming but can be commercial.

“We would like people to appreciate that agroecology can be done in a larger scale thereby contributing to high production,” he said.

Nthawi Farms Executive Director, Clement Taonani said he has benefited a lot from the agroecology as his farm produces maximum yields with less inputs.

“We are practicing organic farming for both livestock and crops. The livestock are fed from agricultural waste from the field and later get the manure for farming as well as biogas digester for electricity around the compound,” he said.

Using the Agro-ecology approach, he said, the farm has over 20 different livestock and over 100 species of crops.

Taonani, a nurse by profession started his farm in 2020 with 10 hectares of land but has increased it to 310.

