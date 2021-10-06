LWB Wins ICT Award as Statutory Corporation of the Year

Lilongwe water board has been crowned as a Statutory Corporation of the Year by the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM). The award was presented during a gala night at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Water Board emerged victorious after beating three other parastatals, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Blantyre Water Board (BWB) and Road Traffic Directorate.

LWB Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe has since dedicated the award to the Board’s customers.

“We dedicate the award to our esteemed customers who continuously push us for improved services. And we also dedicate the award to Team LWB for always being innovative in response to the customer’s call for improved service delivery,” Mbewe said.

LWB was one of the organizations that participated in this year’s three-day ICT Expo. The Board showcased two innovations: E-Madzi and Remote Monitoring and Water Management System.

E-Madzi is a fully automated system that is installed on water kiosks to allow LWB customers in low-income and peri-urban areas to draw water using a smart card. Customers can access water on E-Madzi kiosks at any time of the day at an affordable price.

While the Remote Monitoring and Water Management System is an innovative water management software set-up that provides LWB with the capability of knowing the real-time trends of remote water infrastructure right in front of their workstations or mobile phones. The system enables the Board to monitor water tank levels and water flow rates in the distribution pipe network.

The Lilongwe Water Board is adopting innovative ICT initiatives to improve its service delivery to the satisfaction of all its valued all customers.

The three-day ICT Expo 2021 provided an opportunity for different stakeholders to showcase their innovations and discuss policy issues.

