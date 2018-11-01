Ma Blacks in South African tour

Malawi’s leading reggae group Black Missionaries is expected to fly out to South Africa where they will perform three live shows between 2nd and 4th November 2018.

The first show is on this Friday at 21 Corner Swan and Wobum

Thereafter, the cream of Malawian reggae music party heads to Nyanyazi Pub on Saturday and finally at the famous Tijuca.

Band Manager Ras Ray Harawa was all appreciative to the group of Malawians who have invited them to perform in the Rainbow Nation.

“We appreciate the gesture shown by our South African Brothers.

This will be an opportunity for the band to market and sell out their latest Kuimba 11 album released few months ago according to front man Anjiru Fumulani.

Anthony Makondetsa of the latest ‘Ndagwira Mbendera’ fame will also travel with the group.

