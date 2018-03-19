Macra risk case dismissal of Chandiyang’ana over delays – Magistrate Nyimba

The magistrate court in Blantyre has warned the it will dismiss a case in which Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Procurement manager is answering charges of leaking information to online media, if the prosecution and witnesses fail to show up again, Nyasa Times confirmed Monday.

Aitone Chandiyang’ana was arrested by Fiscal police on Macra Director General Godfrey Itayes orders allegedly for being suspected to have leaked the dubious vanishing of 135 million kwacha from .Macra in a supply of development calendars through Fattani Offset Printers.

He also suspects to have blown the whistle about another dubious contracts to supply computers, color printers, and LED TVs to Itayes parents in laws through Kai Kalion Agencies, Mulhoteni General Delaesrs and Car tracking!

Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba, was incensed when lead prosecutor in the case failed to show up. According to Regional Prosecutor Senior Superintendent Katani, the prosecutor Sub Inspector Kanyani had traveled to Mangochi to handle homicide cases

Senior Magistrate Nyimba said for the third time, he has been forced to adjourn the case. Neither the prosecution nor the witnesses from Macra, Finance Manager Phillip Nakoma and DG Itaye have so far showm up.

The accused has not yet taken plea and Nyimba wondered why the case was before his court when the case was a misdemeanor.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has opened investigations into two multi-million kwacha contracts Macra is alleged to have dubiously awarded last year.

The contracts in question include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to an executive manager and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

The corruption investigations at Macra including the cases Chanidiyangana is suspected to have leaked to the media.

The graft-busting body launched its investigations early last month after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings

He was arrested under suspicious circumstances by Fiscal Police on October 30 last year and fired by Macra without being given a displinary hearing.

Wearing a blue suit, with a matching neck tie, the composed Chandiyangana was being represented by Attorney Chance Gondwe.

The case has been adjourned to April 19 2018.

Meanwhile, CSOs are taking up the corruption cases at Macra by writing the ACB.

