Magistrate commits K16.5bn tax evasion Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons case to High Court

April 1, 2022

A court in Blantyre has committed to the High Court a K16.5 billion tax evasion case involving senior managers of Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons.

Chief Resident Magistrate (South) Jean Kayira committed the case on Thursday to the High Court.

Faizal Latif owner of Mapeto David Whitehead

Other two suspects are Malawi Revenue Authority customs officers.

Kayira, who has been appointed High Court judge, committed the matter to the High Court following a decision by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steve Kayuni to issue a summary procedure asking for the matter to be moved from the lower court.

However, the DPP’s certificate of summary procedure did not please the defence forcing lead lawyer John-Gift Mwakhwawa to rise for an early objection.

Earlier, Kayira has thrown out an application by lawyers for Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons to recuse herself from a tax evasion case.

Lead counsels for the accused, Fostino Maere and John Gift Mwakhwawa made the application on Monday this week.

They argued Kayira was not eligible to continue with the case after being appointed as High Court judge.

