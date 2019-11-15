Malawi 2019 elections: Who is in charge of the circus?

“Who told you that you were naked?” the Lord God asked. “Have you eaten from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat?” The man replied, “It was the woman you gave me who gave me the fruit, and I ate it.”– Genesis 3:11-12

Events in the US and Malawi appear to be replayed from the same jukebox: in the US, impeachment trials are underway where sitting president Donald Trump is likely to be impeached for bribery; in Malawi, the Constitutional Court is hearing startling evidence of great election fraud. All these make many people wonder, who is orchestrating these circuses? Who’s in charge? In both circuses, while one side is presenting the case for removal of the presidents, the defenders are either calling it a witch hunt, or side-stepping issues altogether.Whatever the outcome of both, the puppeteer must be laughing his or her guts out as the two sides. Or maybe it’s God doing another kicking-‘em-out-of-the-garden stunt.

In the Bible, Moses spent 40 days on Mount Sinai and descended with the 10 Commandments, the set of laws that have guided mankind since then. He comes down after spending quality time with Deity, and finds his brother Aaron and Israel nations in the valley dancing to a golden calf. If a court case were to take place, the scene would be comical, as Aaron tries to wiggle out of the compromising predicament in which he was found and Moses had witnessed.

This biblical story is recounted to highlight the near hilarity taking place in the Malawi Constitutional Court where Malawi Congress Party IT expert Daud Suleman has been peeling the Malawi 2019 Election rigging onion. There are 22 consideration points Suleman shows the Court that clearly show the derailing of the legitimacy of the elections and a Peter Mutharika Administration was announced by the MEC Chair.

At one point, to underscore his findings, Suleman asks MEC Director of IT Muhabi Chisi to log into the MEC system and drama ensued as clearly Chisi was at pains to do the bidding by Suleman.

This is because of the messy climate in the MEC computers that Suleman continued to peel away the shroud on the robbery of the elections. Again, it’s not rocket science, you don’t need a Nobel Prize in mathematics to understand where and how the Malawi elections were derailed.

Among the blighting evidence Suleman brought to the Court, MEC stopped announcement at 75%. The total centers were 5002; meaning that at 75% MEC had processed 3766 centers, as explained by Suleiman. Of 5002, only 3,788 centers counted, leaving 1,236 (25%) out and uncounted, while MEC chair announces the winner.

More than these, there were 403 unauthorized users that used the MEC system, or that a ghost user processed the results of almost 4,000 polling centres. In regard to tally sheets a whopping total of 4,846 were processed by a ghost user that affects the voting fate of over 4.8 million votes; and only 156 tally sheets from 5,002 tally sheets were processed in accordance with the designed IT system of MEC. There is the point that one MEC officer could enter results in 3 or 4 different constituencies, which are geographically far from each other at the same second, which is humanly impossible. In some situations, it could be from constituencies in different regions.

There is then the matter of after tally sheets were signed, MEC started using Tipp-Ex on the signed tally sheets in the absence of the monitors and used the Tipp-xed tally sheets to send results to MEC’s Main Tally Centre.

Evidence has been presented that monitors were denied the opportunity to sign tally sheets as required and that instead, MEC Presiding Offices signed in some cases. Election observers, namely MESN, NICE, and CCJP signed tally sheets, which is against the law and sidelined monitors.

In conclusion, what MEC categorized as errors thereby intimating they should be ignored, Suleman shows that these errors have one common denominator. The errors “follow a systematic pattern that proves they are not errors but a premeditated grand rigging plan.”The question still arises in this well-orchestrated election robbery, that was so poorly executed, who is in charge of the circus? Who is puppeteering this shoddy show of the highway Malawi election fraud 2019? Did the puppet master or mistress fully educate these puppets at the MEC and the DPP? Lastly, did this apparently never-done-this-before class adequately rehearse and really understand what was to be done all the components of the circus?

Suleman’s evidence has made several points to buttress his case. But major attention is drawn to two huge ones:

Using MEC’s own system, he has shown that 4,846 result sheets were not approved when MEC announced the results. He typed an instruction in the computer asking it to show th results that were not approved in th database. The computers showed the aforementioned figure.

He further demonstrated that the MEC database was manipulated. therefore the results shouldn’t be trusted.

Justice Ivy Kamanga, after finding MEC legal counsel Kaphale out of order finds, rules in favor of evidence as tendered.

Collective analysis from different Malawi legal experts:

(1) Prof..Danwood Chirwa says likely re-run is coming.

(2) Dr Mwale says re-run is coming.

(3) Lorddenning SC says re-run is coming.

(4) Prof Ken says re-run is coming.

(5) Ralph Kasambala SC, says re-run is coming.

(6) Dr Henry Kachaje says re-run is obvious.

Whatever the response, the hashtags are rolling:

#hownottostealanelection; #usedifferentnamesotherthanChisi; #whereisSeodiWhite; #elevateelectionfraudtotreasion; #Malawielection2019fraudwhoisincharge; #MCP-UTMstaytogether; #rememberAlGreen; #letsstaytogether.

#RERUNACOMING

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :