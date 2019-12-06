Malawi Airlines cabin crew vacate injunction over strike

Malawi Airlines can crew union has vacated a court injunction which the airliner management obtained to stop a strike of pay and poor working conditions.

This means that Malawi Airlines workers will go on strike on Monday, demanding pay rise and improved working conditions.

Lawyer for the union Wapona Kita managed to vacate the injunction by the management on Friday in the courts in Lilongwe.

The management earlier sought the court injunction to stop the employees from going on strike after negotiations on pay rise and other issues failed.

Among others, the workers were also against the coming in of four airhostesses from Ethiopia Airlines to work for Malawian Airlines.

Malawian Airlines have since sent back the Ethiopian airhostesses to Ethiopia.

