PAC moves in to bring Muslims, Christians together

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has drilled women in Balaka for conflict resolution so that they could deal with religious conflicts.

This follows disagreements over the use of Muslim women gear, hijab between an Anglican run school management and Muslims learners at Mmanga primary school in the district.

PAC deputy executive director Sofia Nthenda said women can be agents of change for the better in societies.

“We can use the women to deal with religious and political conflicts,” said Mmanga during the drilling of 32 women from eastern region at Liwonde.

Nthenda also said the meeting prepares the women to deal with anxiety among people ahead of the court determination on the presidential case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :