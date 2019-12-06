Malawi goes e-passport January 2020

December 6, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Malawi goes e-passport in January as it rolls out new electronic passport at a fee of US$100.

False passport and permit scam in Malawi probed

Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa says the usual passport booklets will now be phased out in line with international standards.

“All passport holders and new applicants will pay US$100 to secure the e-passport,” said Chauwa.

Chauwa said the new e-passport is in accordance with new international regulations.

The introduction of the e-passports comes barely months after the Immigration department also introduced e-visa which enables tourists and other travellers to Maawi to apply for their visa through online in the comfort of their offices or homes.

