Malawi goes e-passport January 2020

Malawi goes e-passport in January as it rolls out new electronic passport at a fee of US$100.
Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa says the usual passport booklets will now be phased out in line with international standards.
“All passport holders and new applicants will pay US$100 to secure the e-passport,” said Chauwa.
Chauwa said the new e-passport is in accordance with new international regulations.
The introduction of the e-passports comes barely months after the Immigration department also introduced e-visa which enables tourists and other travellers to Maawi to apply for their visa through online in the comfort of their offices or homes.
