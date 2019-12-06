Malawi goes e-passport January 2020

Malawi goes e-passport in January as it rolls out new electronic passport at a fee of US$100.

Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa says the usual passport booklets will now be phased out in line with international standards.

“All passport holders and new applicants will pay US$100 to secure the e-passport,” said Chauwa.

Chauwa said the new e-passport is in accordance with new international regulations.

The introduction of the e-passports comes barely months after the Immigration department also introduced e-visa which enables tourists and other travellers to Maawi to apply for their visa through online in the comfort of their offices or homes.

