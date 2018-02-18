Malawi army present awards to athletes

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Friday evening awarded its athletes, men and women who have excelled in various military disciplines and got recognized at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC).

Vice-president Dr Saulos Chilima graced the 2018 MDF Gala Awards dinner which was being hosted for the second time.

The occasion attracted several dignitaries, included Cabinet Ministers, top government officials, members of the diplomatic cop, officers and their spouses, MDF retired officers, sponsors, corporate world and media.

Chilima in his speech said that sports should be encouraged within the MDF.

He said government was grateful to MDF to revamp minority sports in the country.

Chilima promised government support in MDF’s endeavuors to promote sports in the country.

General Griffin Supuni believe the Gala dinner would help to cement relationship that exists between MDF and its partners in the country.

He said MDF is willing to positive contributed to the development of sports in the country.

The individual winners were away with K100, 000 cash prizes while teams got K300, 000 cash and were issued certificates, provide a t-shirt.

Athlete of got cash plus a double bed among other additional prizes

The Awards were as follows:

Athlete of the year

Chikoti Chirwa of Red Lions Football team

Military disciplines,

Best soldier- Cuthbert Mponda

Section Commander- Corporal Jonthan Kapachira

Platoon Sergeant- Sergeant Salim Buliani

Female best soldier- Siphwe Banda

Female second best solder-Victoria Chimwanza

Retired Col. Raly Manga (1962 Reds Lions and national team)

Non Commissioned officer, WOI- Isaac Ganunga

Basketball Women Category

Best team, Cobbe Barracks women’s team

Valuable player- Jefasi Bandawe

Best coach- David Wamabanji

Military disciplines

Best shooter- Corporal Genesis Khanje

Best women shooter, Prisca Mwenewangu

Excellence shooting

Best shooter- later Washington Mtonga

Netball category

Best netball team –Mafco

Best shooter- Elisy Kamwamba

Netballer of the year- Loveness Sambo of Mafco

Boxers

Best boxer – Chimwemwe Chiotha

Super lightweight- Salim Chazama

Best trainer- Late David Matezama

Martial arts

Body builder- Ofwell Kanyenda

Weigh lighter- Noel Kayoka

Judo- Charle- Chawiyawiya

Coach Judo- Alfred Lingani

Recognition of excellence

Music- Late Lt Col. Josephat Chauluka

Non commissioner office- Chisamba- Arnold Zachariah Chiphwanya

Marathon

Men- Happy Njerenje

Women- Nancy Mathanda

Cross county category

Men- Kefas Kasteni

Women- Cecilia Mhango

Athletes

Best Athlete men- Simon Munthali

Women- Jessie Msamba

Darts

Best team- Kamuzu Barracks darts

Best player- Oswin Banda

Lawn Tennis

Best player- Patricia Matola

Upcoming- Madalitso Nyondo

Basketball

Best team- Parachute Battalion

Valuable player- Gomani Moya

Best coach- Captain Jimmy Njewa

Volleyball men category

Best team- Kamuzu Barracks

Valuable player men- Macgoodwill Mangani

Coach- Timothy Kwamwana

Volley women category

Best Team- Moyale Barracks

Valuable player- Jean Nyirenda

Best coach- Feston Twea

