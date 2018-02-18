Malawi army present awards to athletes

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Friday evening awarded its athletes, men and women who have excelled in various military disciplines and got recognized at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC).
Vice-president Dr Saulos Chilima graced the 2018 MDF Gala Awards dinner which was being hosted for the second time.
The occasion attracted several dignitaries, included Cabinet Ministers, top government officials, members of the diplomatic cop, officers and their spouses, MDF retired officers, sponsors, corporate world and media.
Chilima in his speech said that sports should be encouraged within the MDF.
He said government was grateful to MDF to revamp minority sports in the country.
Chilima promised government support in MDF’s endeavuors to promote sports in the country.
General Griffin Supuni believe the Gala dinner would help to cement relationship that exists between MDF and its partners in the country.
He said MDF is willing to positive contributed to the development of sports in the country.
The individual winners were away with K100, 000 cash prizes while teams got K300, 000 cash and were issued certificates, provide a t-shirt.
Athlete of got cash plus a double bed among other additional prizes
The Awards were as follows:
Athlete of the year
Chikoti Chirwa of Red Lions Football team
Military disciplines,
Best soldier- Cuthbert Mponda
Section Commander- Corporal Jonthan Kapachira
Platoon Sergeant- Sergeant Salim Buliani
Female best soldier- Siphwe Banda
Female second best solder-Victoria Chimwanza
Retired Col. Raly Manga (1962 Reds Lions and national team)
Non Commissioned officer, WOI- Isaac Ganunga
Basketball Women Category
Best team, Cobbe Barracks women’s team
Valuable player- Jefasi Bandawe
Best coach- David Wamabanji
Military disciplines
Best shooter- Corporal Genesis Khanje
Best women shooter, Prisca Mwenewangu
Excellence shooting
Best shooter- later Washington Mtonga
Netball category
Best netball team –Mafco
Best shooter- Elisy Kamwamba
Netballer of the year- Loveness Sambo of Mafco
Boxers
Best boxer – Chimwemwe Chiotha
Super lightweight- Salim Chazama
Best trainer- Late David Matezama
Martial arts
Body builder- Ofwell Kanyenda
Weigh lighter- Noel Kayoka
Judo- Charle- Chawiyawiya
Coach Judo- Alfred Lingani
Recognition of excellence
Music- Late Lt Col. Josephat Chauluka
Non commissioner office- Chisamba- Arnold Zachariah Chiphwanya
Marathon
Men- Happy Njerenje
Women- Nancy Mathanda
Cross county category
Men- Kefas Kasteni
Women- Cecilia Mhango
Athletes
Best Athlete men- Simon Munthali
Women- Jessie Msamba
Darts
Best team- Kamuzu Barracks darts
Best player- Oswin Banda
Lawn Tennis
Best player- Patricia Matola
Upcoming- Madalitso Nyondo
Basketball
Best team- Parachute Battalion
Valuable player- Gomani Moya
Best coach- Captain Jimmy Njewa
Volleyball men category
Best team- Kamuzu Barracks
Valuable player men- Macgoodwill Mangani
Coach- Timothy Kwamwana
Volley women category
Best Team- Moyale Barracks
Valuable player- Jean Nyirenda
Best coach- Feston Twea
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!