Malawi Assemblies of God University graduates urged to be innovative

Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje on Friday urged about 221 newly graduated students from the Malawi Assemblies of God University (Magu) to make the needed difference by contributing positively to the development of the country.

Speaking during Magu’s 7th graduation ceremony at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Nyalonje was optimistic that Magu has shaped young bright leaders who apart from hunting for jobs will be innovative enough to create jobs for themselves and fellow young people.

“Let me commend Magu for offering diplomas in Early Childhood and development (ECD) because this course is very important as it creates a good foundation for success. When a person is morally and spiritually shaped at the early stage of life can always drive the society towards transformation,” she said.

The Minister also acknowledged high rate of unemployment among the youth but she was quick to caution that government under Tonse Alliance leadership is working tirelessly to make sure that young graduates have something to do citing internships program as one example.

She further saluted Magu for implementing government efforts in providing high quality education.

Malawi Assemblies of God University Chancellor Reverend Dr. Andrew Dube said they believe that they have groomed global leaders who are going to be assets in different organizations.

“The University has groomed and made them ready products to stand out whereever they go and we also expect them to carry our flag by working to the best of their ability. These graduates will do well because they are men and women of character not just academic excellence, but character. Character is more important than a paper,” he said.

Concurring with the Chancellor, Magu Vice Chancellor Dr. Enson Lwesya said the University is founded on the principal that serious and sustained discourse among people promotes intellectual, ethical and spiritual understanding and that the university operates on the following vision: To be a world class university, culturally relevant, offering transformational education and quality leadership ,applicable both locally and internationally.

However, Lwesya asked graduates to put God first in their endeavors and apply knowledge gained whilst working hard and upholding ethics saying Malawian youth have potential to do better if they employ discipline, God’s guidance and diligence in their escapades.

Loyce Mphande Banda, who graduated with a distinction in Master of Arts Christian Leadership, has attained pure knowledge in Christian leadership and she is ready to contribute in the economic growth of the country using skills and knowledge acquired from her studies.

“It has been a great journey and I have learnt a lot in terms of Christian Leadership but also I am fully equipped with management and entrepreneurial skills which I believe will help me to open major doors in the society and I am ready to contribute in the development of the country.

Banda emphasized that Magu has vibrant, spiritual and dedicated lectures who give it all in sharpening the young generation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares