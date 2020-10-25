Malawi boy ex-Man City academy ace tragically dies

Malawi-born Jeremy Wisten a former player for Manchester City academy on Sunday passed away aged 17 and several of the club’s players including Malawians on social media joined in paying tribute.

Jeremy was born in Lilongwe to Malawi parents. The family settled in England when he was one year old.

His mother Yakosah Wisten (nee Nyirenda) was devastated with the tragic death of young promising footballer. But the family was yet to release a statement.

Manchetser City took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share the tragic news.

The English Premier league club tweeted : “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”

City captain Raheem Sterling joined in paying tribue with praying and flower emojis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Wisten’s honour.

The page declares: “We are raising money to help Jeremys family give him the best send off he deserves.

“The most beautiful soul who was loved by many. Everyone who knew Jez would know that he had a smile that would light up the room.

“Gone too soon but never forgotten, always in our hearts. We love you. Rest in paradise Jez”.

The page raised more than £5, 800 within hours of being set up.

Prior to Manchester City, Jeremy played grass roots football at Altrincham Juniors FC in Greater Manchester before moving to Salford-based De La Salle FC in 2014 where he helped his team win the coveted Manchester FA County Cup in style, conceding only one goal in the entire competition.

He also played for Trafford Schoolboys during 2015.

Jeremy was scouted by Manchester City in March 2015 and made multiple appearances for City’s Select and Elite Academy squad’s.

Wistenn had high hopes for his City career and had ambitions of emulating club legend Vincent Kompany.

