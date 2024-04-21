Malawi declares it stands with Israel on war against Hamas

Malawi has stood up to declare support for Israel on Hamas in Gaza. Speaking during the official opening of Malawi embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, minister of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to the people of Israel following the massacre of 1.200 people on October 7, 2023.

Tembo said the Malawian people and government admires the resilience, love and determination of the people of Israel. She thanked Malawi’s President, Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera for his kind gesture to allow the delegation to fulfil it’s duties in Israel. She solemnly offered condolences to the Israeli government and its people on behalf of Malawi. “Condolences to you on the mass deaths on October 7, this is not about the desire for statehood but sheer inhumanity. “Israel wants peace, but they have denied peace because they benefit from it. We pray for peace,” she added. The Malawi delegation had the previous day visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, where some community residents were killed and some kidnapped during the October 7 horrific incident. They also met and had talks with young Malawians working for Moshav Hanegev company, which grows avocados and 21 young men working on Shikmim Farm, which grows oranges. The Malawi delegation also met and held discussions with managers of Shikmim Farm.

Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, Israel Katz hailed Malawi for her support to Israel when the country experienced a massacre of Israeli’s by Hamas militants on October 7 at the Annual Music Festival and some kibbutz in Southern Israel.

He has since pledged to support Malawi’s Candidature at the United Nations (UN).

He expressed gratitude to the Malawi government and people at the opening ceremony of Malawi Embassy and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on foreign workers in Tel Aviv.

“I want to thank you for your support during ‘last week’s events’, and we will support your candidature of Mr Bonface Massah to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with disabilities and the candidature of Justice Fiona Mwale to the Committee on the Rights of Child both at the UN,” said Katz.

He said that he had been informed about the discussions the Malawi delegation had with the farmers on the welfare of Malawi citizens working in Israel.

He assured the government of Malawi that the Israel government would ensure Malawians working in Israel were working under acceptable conditions like any other employee in Israel.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!