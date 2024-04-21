Police arrest prophet for ordering followers to trample on person with disability in religious healing ritual

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 74-year old woman who calls herself prophet on allegations that she told her followers to trample on legs of a person with disability as a religious disability healing ritual.

Instead of healing his disability, Ebel Manyamula was severely injured leading to his admission to Chiradzulu District Hospital, leading to calls for the government to regulate religious operations in the country.

Prophet Jessie Window was arrested today, Saturday at Chiradzulu District Hospital where she went to visit Manyamula.

Spokesperson for police in South-East Division Edward Kabango has confirmed of the arrest.

Kabango said the prophet has been charged with an offence of grievous harm.

Window allegedly committed the offence when she went to the victim’s village for prayer crusade

Prophet Window said she was not afraid of arrest and prosecution on what she did, claiming she did everything in the name of Jesus and the same Jesus will protect her from the enemies of God’s work.

She hails from Nyandero village Nsanje.

