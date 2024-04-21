Mzuzu University introduces Chinese language

Mzuzu University has introduced mandarin, a Chinese language on the university curriculum in what Vice-Chancellor Professor Wales Singini says is a huge step in increasing opportunities for students and members of staff.

Speaking on Thursday, Professor Singini hailed the Confucius Institute for introducing the Chinese language.

“As we implement the MZUNI Strategic Plan (2021 – 2030), we are excited about the new partnerships that will enhance the University’s position.

“We are committed to responding to the needs of the students, and the introduction of the Chinese Language will benefit hundreds of students,” he said.

Chinese Lecturer Ji Zheng Zhou applauded the University for supporting the programme.

“The future of the new programme is bright.

“There is increased interaction between Malawi and China, and we believe that the introduction of the language is one way of strengthening the relationship that exista between the two countries,” he said.

Officials at the university say internationalisation and Cooperation is one of the pillars of MZUNI Strategic Plan.

They say the University plans to integrate an international, intercultural, or global dimension into the purpose, functions, or delivery of tertiary education.

MZUNI realises that there is a growing demand from students and employers for tertiary qualifications that have a strong international character based on the curriculum content and exposure to different cultures through developing intercultural skills and competencies, say the officials.

