Dossi laid to rest: Eulogised as a hardworking, smart and disciplined

Former Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture under the United Democratic Front (UDF) Moses Tobias Dossi was laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral with military honours.

He has been laid to rest in his home village Kalimanjira in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa.

Dossi who was also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West representing UDF died on Thursday at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

In his eulogy, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Deus Gumba who represented President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, described the late Dossi as a man who expressed patriotism.

“Dossi was always advocating for peace and unity through sports in the country. We will remember the late Dossi for his hardworking spirit. He was a hero who loved this nation and participated in various disciplines, including politics and sports,” said Gumba.

Gumba, therefore, advised other politicians to emulate the life of the late Dossi, who always wanted development in his area in particular and Malawi in general.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda concurred with Gumba that the nation has lost a hardworking man who was passionate about development.

While highlighting the role Dossi played in developing Chikwawa West Constituency, Chimwendo Banda announced that government will construct Chapananga Road, pointing out that it is already included in the 2024/2025 national budget.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Chapananga said he will remember the late Dossi for having the interest of underprivileged people at heart.

Chapananga said late Dossi paid school fees for over 200 learners and that his passion to develop Chapananga led to electricity being installed in the area and also facilitated the construction of Chapananga Secondary School.

Apart from Gumba, other notable figures who attended the burial included Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, Minister of Information and Digitilisation, Moses Kunkuyu and Acting President for UDF Lilian Patel.

Dossi died at the age of 70 and is survived by six children and 14 grandchildren.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!