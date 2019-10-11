Malawi degenerating into anarchy, says MHRC:  Arbitrary arrest under probe

The Youth and Society (YAS) has called on state authorities to allow Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) access Nsundwe suspects who are in custody saying failing to do so is an act of intimidation.

On Thursday morning, MHRC commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka told the media in Lilongwe that the commission has been denied access to the suspects who are being kept at Lilongwe Police Station and also expressed concern over reports of arbitrary arrests following the killing of a police officer at Msundwe.

“We are further infomed that the suspects have not only been subjected to torture but also denied access to food. This conduct by the State authorities is repugnant unlawful, and gross violation of the rights of suspects in detention.

“We wish to remind the authorities that MHRC has a Constitutional mandate to visit suspects in custody and assess their human rights situation at any time. Any attempt to obstruct their mandate is therefore unacceptable. We call on authorities to immediately stop this intimidation and allow the Commission to discharge it’s mandate without political obstruction,” said YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka.

MHRC said the country is now degenerating into lawlessness and anarchy.

Kanyuka cited confirmed reports of the death of a child at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) due to teargas, the death of Justin Phiri after he was beaten to death in police custody among others.

She implored all stakeholders to take steps to retain law and order in the country.

Meanwhile, MHRC has opned investigations into reports that Police is makning arbiyrary arrests.

