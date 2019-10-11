One-way traffic system in Blantyre rolls out: Minister Phiri to launch signpost

Blantyre City Assembly (BCA) is rolling out a one-way traffic system from this Friday, October 11 2019 in its Blantyre Central Business District (CBD) as a means of reducing traffic congestion and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri is scheduled to launch a signpost that will read “one-way street”.

.Director for Planning and Estate services for Blantyre City Council Cocxly Chanza said the system s expected to reduce traffic congestion in the City by 60 percent.

Chanza, however, admitted that implementation of the new traffic management system is not going to be a simple task as it shall involve changes in the traffic flow of all major streets in the city.

He, has, therefore, appealed for corporation from motorists in the city for a smooth implementation of the traffic route changes.

Chanza added that for the first two weeks of the exercise, the council shall involve Malawi Police Service and the Department of Road Traffic and Safety services to guide traffic in the city so that motorists get used to it.

“Blantyre city just like all other cities across the country continues to register new cars every month and this has created congestion in the streets of our city, so (OWTMS) is just one of the measures the council is implementing to reduce congestion in the City”, said Chanza.

Chanza continued by saying that among the changes the council has designated Haille Sellasie Road which starts from Larji Kuji roundabout to Nandos as a one way lane carrying traffic from Limbe township into Blantyre main city.

He also said motorists exiting Blantyre main city shall be using Glynn Jones road which run from Mount Sochi Hotel to Larji Kuji roundabout to connect to Masauko Chipembere High Way.

Chanza also announced the Council’s future plans to construct a multi story parked which shall be used to accommodate over 500 vehicles as a parking lot.

He also said minibuses shall be using specific streets once the city city council construct major bypasses in the city.

On his part, Anthony Kasunda who is Blantyre City Councils spokesperson, urged motorists to give the council feedback on the new traffic system.

Blantyre City Council already implemented one way traffic system in Limbe another busiest townships in the City.

