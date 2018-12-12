Malawi deports over 600 illegal immigrants

Immigration authorities say they have deported over 600 illegal immigrants this year alone as the number of Malawian illegal immigrants in other countries has dwindled drastically.

Illegal lags

Deputy spokesperson for the Immigration department Wellington Chiponde said the government will work to flash out all illegal immigrants, saying some of them pose a security threat to the country.

“We want people with proper documents to enter our country. So far, as a country, we are doing well in dealing with the irregular migration. We are doing everything possible to ensure that only those with proper documents stay in the country,” said Chiponde.

He also warned Malawians against aiding and abating illegal immigrants.

“You don’t know why they come without proper documents, sometimes they do it deliberately because they come for criminal activities,” he said.

The deputy Immigration publicist also said the numbers of Malawians who enter other countries illegally, without proper documents, especially in South Africa has drastically gone down.

He attributed this to massive civic education which the department has embarked on to sensitize people on the issue.

