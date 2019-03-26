Malawi diplomats set to face recall, contracts have expired

Malawi government has issued a notice expiry of contracts to dozens of its diplomatic envoys, including Edward Yakobe Sawerengera at the Embassy in United States, Washington DC.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ben Botolo confirmed the development, saying the diplomats have finished their tours of duty.

Botolo has dispatched letters to Ambassador Sawerengera alongside top diplomats George Mkondiwa the Malawi High Commissioner in India, Ted Kalebe (Belgium) and Kena Mphonda (United Kingdom).

“As you are aware your employment contract of 36 months expired on 2nd May 2018,” reads a letter to Kalebe.

Another letter to Sawerengera reads: “As you are aware your employment contract of 36 months expired on 19th April 2018.”

While a letter to Mkondiwa said his contract expired on November 25 2018.

The diplomats are expected to be recalled to mark the end of their contracts.

Botolo in the letters advised that the non-renewal of the tour of duty “does not automatically translate into automatic renewal of a 36 months tour of duty.”

The letters seen by Nyasa Times further said: “You will however, continue serving in the Mission in your current position until advised accordingly.”

According to the PS, other low-ranking diplomats have also been told their contracts expired and others have recall letters.

They included Mike Mwanyula (Brussels), Patrick Mphepo (Dheli), some staff at Washington DC and most staff at London mission.

The letters, according to one of the recipients, are dated February 7 2019, but have reached the diplomats this month.

The development comes at a time a National Audit Office (NAO) audit has revealed that the country lost million of kwacha in public resources through fraudulent transactions in Malawi diplomatic missions abroad.

There has been widespread criticism over Malawi’s diplomatic service which has mainly been appointed based on political affiliation to parties in government. Many have advocated for career diplomats to represent Malawi if the country is to benefit from its representation abroad through trade, among other things.

