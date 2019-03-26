DPP’s Ben Phiri storms north as Jappie launches campaign in style

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elections chief Ben Malunga Phiri has taken the campaign trail to the northern region where he continues to ratchet support for President Peter Mutharika and the party’s aspirants in parliamentary and local government ahead of May 21 Tripartite Elections.
After taking Dowa, Lilongwe and Mchinji by storm, the youthful DPP orator addressed mammoth crowds at Mphitapasi in Rumphi north where the party’s aspiring parliamentarian and Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango officially launched his re-election bid.
In 2014, Mhango won on an independent ticket but immediately joined the DPP and was roped into Cabinet by President Mutharika.
Regarded as one of Mutharika’s loyal henchmen, Mhango is credited for the construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia road as well as Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa road.
During the rally, Phiri urged the people of Rumphi to rally behind the DPP and President Mutharika for continued development projects in the district.
“Despite Rumphi not giving us enough votes in 2014, the Mutharika administration has developed Rumphi significantly. Talk of roads, technical college, district stadium, TTC water project and many more projects too numerous to mention,” explained Phiri.
He added: “People of Rumphi time has come for you to say thank you to the DPP by voting for President Mutharika, Jappie Mhango and DPP Councillors.”
On his part, senior Chief Mwalweni assured the DPP of his continued support saying, “We the people of Rumphi shall always remain grateful for the major developments DPP has undertaken in just four years in power.”
Also present at the rally was DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska.
Meanwhile, on Monday ‘The Field Marshal’ as Phiri is fondly called in DPP, held another rally in Zolozolo west where he drummed up support for the party’s aspirant Kenneth Sanga.
He also urged the people of Mzuzu to vote for President Mutharika for the roads his government has initiated among them Mzuzu dual carriage, and seven city feeder roads in the five years APM has been in power.
Phiri continues his tour of north with more whistle stops in Mzimba and Likoma island.
DPP kuno yayi unenesko muzamuona pa 21 may, tikuyikhumba yayi napachoko ikutikumbusha pa July 2o iyo.
MP CHIMWENDO OF DOWA….. IS COMING THERE ……. WATCH OPUT..????
koma DPP ndi mwala..msonkhano wa campaign director kuposa wa ma president achipani chinachake
Kod akwaya masitala awaso,mukut ndi andan? Amayimbitsa kwaya yiti? ameneu ndikukhulupilra anachokera kwa anthu aja amkatifusa mafuso anthu ataliatalife,at ife tidzit ndakuonerani kuseli kwa phiri ilo,anyway macheza…you need to work extra harder mainly the centre and the northern regions bcoz the more u reach them with ur shoudy developments the more they refer those to Kamuzus and its true these most developments r done thru debts,when our children will be paying these credits there wil be nowhere to point that u r paying this bcoz of that structure.Kod tidzakhala makolo/azigogo otani ana kumangowalozela dothi zinthuzo zitatha kalekale iwo azipelek ngongole,kuwapatsa… Read more »
More fire Ben in kuti chongu
Mtolankhani wa DPP iwe tizamuvota ndise wait for 21 may,2019 kuti uzakawone unenesko
DPP has grown so big in the northern region, I doubt if these other parties will have votes from the region, Honorable Mhango has been so influential in taking DPP to most districts in the region.
Mbava izi. Don’t welcome them.
Chimwendo akubwera konko kkkk mcp moto kuti buuuuuuuuuuu
Kasokhano kae hahahaha komano kukuzatungati zinthuzinthu Ben phiri sanga kope anthu kkkkkkkk atiuza chani Ben phiri kkkk fundo alibe