DPP’s Ben Phiri storms north as Jappie launches campaign in style

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elections chief Ben Malunga Phiri has taken the campaign trail to the northern region where he continues to ratchet support for President Peter Mutharika and the party’s aspirants in parliamentary and local government ahead of May 21 Tripartite Elections.

After taking Dowa, Lilongwe and Mchinji by storm, the youthful DPP orator addressed mammoth crowds at Mphitapasi in Rumphi north where the party’s aspiring parliamentarian and Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango officially launched his re-election bid.

In 2014, Mhango won on an independent ticket but immediately joined the DPP and was roped into Cabinet by President Mutharika.

Regarded as one of Mutharika’s loyal henchmen, Mhango is credited for the construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia road as well as Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa road.

During the rally, Phiri urged the people of Rumphi to rally behind the DPP and President Mutharika for continued development projects in the district.

“Despite Rumphi not giving us enough votes in 2014, the Mutharika administration has developed Rumphi significantly. Talk of roads, technical college, district stadium, TTC water project and many more projects too numerous to mention,” explained Phiri.

He added: “People of Rumphi time has come for you to say thank you to the DPP by voting for President Mutharika, Jappie Mhango and DPP Councillors.”

On his part, senior Chief Mwalweni assured the DPP of his continued support saying, “We the people of Rumphi shall always remain grateful for the major developments DPP has undertaken in just four years in power.”

Also present at the rally was DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska.

Meanwhile, on Monday ‘The Field Marshal’ as Phiri is fondly called in DPP, held another rally in Zolozolo west where he drummed up support for the party’s aspirant Kenneth Sanga.

He also urged the people of Mzuzu to vote for President Mutharika for the roads his government has initiated among them Mzuzu dual carriage, and seven city feeder roads in the five years APM has been in power.

Phiri continues his tour of north with more whistle stops in Mzimba and Likoma island.

