MultiChoice identifies first winner to get 3 nights at Sunbird Hotels during Easter

DStv subscriber Michael Maliro and his family are the first customers that has been identified by MultiChoice Malawi as winners of the all-expenses paid Easter holiday for three nights at three different Sunbird Hotels from April 19-21.

MultiChoice launched the competition early this month in which it asked subscribers to stay connected throughout the month up to April 10 to stand a chance of winning the exclusive holiday.

After Maliro, there will be four other lucky families that stand to win this chance to enjoy the best Easter holiday at these exquisite hospitalities: Sunbird Thawale, Sunbird Ku Chawe Inn and Sunbird Livingstonia.

A platoon of MultiChoice staff and journalists on Tuesday invaded Maliro’s office at Cement Products Limited at Chirimba Industrial Area where he works as personal assistant to the chairman to present to him the surprise treat that he was the first winner.

An excited Maliro was so taken aback by the pleasant intrusion, wondering what was happening until MultiChoice’s PR & Communication Manager Khaira Surtee informed him of the good news.

He was informed that he and his family of spouse and two children will spend one night each at Sunbird’s Thawale Lodge and the Mwembezi Restaurant located in Majete wildlife reserve.

The next day they will be at Sunbird Ku Chawe in Zomba City atop Zomba Mountain and the last night at Sunbird Livingstonia, formerly called the Grand Beach Hotel, which is located on the lake shore in Senga Bay, Salima, 125 km from Lilongwe.

Thawale Lodge in Majete wildlife reserve has 7 tented chalets planted within Majete around a serene floodlit waterhole that attracts different ranges of wildlife.

Majete Wildlife Reserve is situated in the lower Shire valley approximately 70km from Blantyre.

Sunbird Ku Chawe’s attraction is the pristine Sourthern Region Water Board’s Mulunguzi Dam water reservoir and also Jeep treks up some trails of the Zomba mountain.

Surtee promised Maliro that they will have lots of fun during this fully funded expedition.

Maliro could not hide his excitement, saying he never planned anything special for Easter at all and this opportunity will be a memorable one.

“What is so pleasant about it all is that I wasn’t even aware there so that competition but he just honoured paying monthly premiums because that is what provides them with maximum entertainment.

“I feel honoured to be rewarded like this. This will be an Easter with a difference and I urge others to maintain their subscriptions so that they stand a chance and join us for this special holiday,” he said.

To qualify for this opportunity, Surtee said a customer was simply expected to stay connected on DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and Dstv Compact.

“This Easter promotion has been designed to reward our esteemed customers for their continuous support. At MultiChoice Malawi, we believe it is our responsibility to take care of and reward our valued customers,” she said.

