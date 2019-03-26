MCP in ‘Chakwera Hi5’ plagiarism row: Copied from African Development Bank Hi5 initiative

In a bid to outshine opponent political parties for colourful campaign initiative, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had ended up shooting itself in the leg. It has committed a sin of plagiarism.

It has emerged that the Hi5 initiative the party has been parading as if it were their own brainchild, is in fact an African Development Bank (AfDB) initiative for stepping up development by focusing on five priorities that are crucial for accelerating Africa’s economic transformation.

The AFDB’s “Hi5s” include; Light up and power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

AFDB President Akinwumi Adesina started the initiative in September 2015 during his inaugural speech.

On the other hand, Chakwera’s MCP Hi-5 is premised on; servant leadership, prospering together, ending corruption, rule of law and national unity. It is said this is the new anthem that has replaced the four cornerstones of loyalty, obedience, unity and discipline.

Chakwera has been riding on the Hi5 mantra as MCP slogan in the campaign for the 2019 general elections.

“If MCP had acknowledged the origin of the concept it could been treated different. But the mere fact that they tried to pass it on as their own is an act of gross dishonesty. And that speaks volumes for the leadership. Not only does it expose a dishonest character but lack of creativity in the MCP leadership,” said a political observer Nyakuchena Ganda in an interview with Nyasa Times.

“It is act of plagiarism. In academic circles, plagiarism amounts to stealing somebody’s work and presenting it as your own. It is a serious crime punishable by, but not limited to; failure on an assignment, grade reduction or course failure, suspension, and possibly dismissal.”

“In some cases in United States of America (USA) it can attract a fine or prison sentence. Many people have ended up serving prison terms because of this,” added Ganda.

“Don’t ask me what we should do with Chakwera. You have the power to vote. The question you should be asking is whether we should vote for a dishonest character or not?” he said.

Plagarism scandals is not new in African political parties. In Nigeria, the ruling All Progressive’s Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari was been accused of plagiarism after its manifesto declared it was dedicated to “keeping America safe and secure”.

The content was later removed and replaced with new wording.

