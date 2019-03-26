Mutharika cheers Kampepuza accident victims

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday visited and cheered victims of the road accident that happened at Kampepuza market in Ntcheu on March 22 2019 at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Cheering the patients at male and female wards, the President wished them a quick recovery and good health as they still receive medical support.

Mutharika commended Ntcheu District Hospital staff for their untiring efforts in ensuring that the victims were well taken care of.

District Health Officer (DHO) for Ntcheu, Dr Mike Chisema said all the seven victims that are currently at the hospital were in stable condition and that they are being monitored every time.

“We are giving them all the necessary care that is required. As you have seen, some of them have started walking but there are some that haven’t yet started walking. We are trying our best to make sure that they all get well, soon,” he said.

Seven accident survivors are currently receiving medical attention at the District Hospital while three are at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, where they were referred for further medical attention.

Before reaching Ntcheu Hospital, President Mutharika who was on a whistle stop tour to Lilongwe stopped at Kampepuza market, the accident scene and observed one minute of silence in honour of those that lost lives during the accident.

On March 22 a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of people at Kampepuza market killing 17 people on spot and injuring several others.

The death toll has since risen to 21.

