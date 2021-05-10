Malawi, European Union exchange culture through films

As part of Europe Day celebrations on 9 May, the European Union (EU) hosted the second edition of Euro Film Festival in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Speaking at the official opening of the festival on Friday, EU Charge d’Affaires Ms Aurelie Valtat said the Euro Film Festival (EFF) is taking Malawi movie scene to the next level.

“The EU has been fervent supporter of the art scene in Malawi for many years. Art in Park, Music Crossroads, the DJ lab are some of the events and organizations that we regularly support,” she said.

In his remarks, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michael Usi said the arts, heritage and tourism sector has been highlighted as one of the key areas for development in the Malawi Agenda 2063.

“I appeal to the European Union and other development partners to continue supporting various sectors as outlined in the Agenda 2063, including the arts, heritage and tourism sector.

He also commended the cordial relationship between Malawi and the European Union.

“The people and Government of Malawi look forward to more fruitful relationship with the European Union,” Usi added.

Some of the films screened at the festival included Tiza and the Robot, The Camino Voyage, Atlantique, Tigwirane Manja, Cold Case Hammerskjold and Druk.

The festival followed a film workshop that was held on the 9th of April, 2021 at the EU Residence, in Lilongwe where over 30 Malawian filmmakers participated at, sharing ideas and learning from film making facilitators from Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and the UK.

This second edition was meant to take place in 2020 but due to the pandemic, was later postponed to 2021.

