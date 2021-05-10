Village Head fines a couple for Posting nude photos on social media

Village Headman Sawasawa of Masambanjati area is in Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District has perhaps become the country’s first traditional leader to punish people for posting their sexual life on social media.

The village head has ordered Arnold Kauza aged 25 and his girlfriend Alice Kaipa aged 24. To pay a fine of K100,000.00 each or 5 goats each by their village chief for their actions.

His village court heard that on May 5, 2021, the two went to a secret place to have sex and while there they agreed to take pictures of their sexual escapades and posted them on social media.

When the photos went viral, some people reported to their parents who took the matter to the village chief.

The two youths pleaded guilty when the chief presided over the case.

Filled with anger, the chief decided to exile the two from his village but the girl’s parents pleaded with the chief who later settled for the said fine to be paid within five days, or risk banishment from the village.

“This is a disgrace to the country. It is also an afront to our culture. It is obvious that if these two get married, children born from such a marriage will have no moral values,” ranted Village Headman Sawasawa after fining the two.

Previously Minister Kaliati issued a stern warning against sharing nude photos on the internet saying it is punishable by law.

