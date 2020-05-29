Malawi ex-president Muluzi endorses Mutharika: Slip of the tongue on Atupele presidency trending
Former president Bakili Muluzi, who governed the country from 1994 to 2004, has spoken in support for presidential ticket of President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele, his son, in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.
Speaking at his home village of Kapoloma in Machinga district where he was meeting his kinsmen, including chiefs Muluzi he was “thankful” to Professor Mutharika for “choosing one of our sons here as his runningmate”.
Howeve, it was Muluzi’s slip of the tongue that is trending with a video clip circulating on social media.
“Professor Mutharika has choosen the son of this village, Atupele, to be his running mate so he can become president – ohh sorry- vice president of the country,” said Muluzi.
Muluzi also told the gathering that the “whole” Eastern region has agreed to vote for Mutharika.
Atupele announced recently that his father would address a meeting to endorse the DPP-UDF alliance ticket after Ramadhan.
However, since the announcement Muluzi has received attacks from the Tonse Alliance, an opposition grouping of nine parties and one political movement.
Recently, the country’s estranged Vice President Salous Chilima accused Muluzi of corruptly receiving USD 500,000 from tobacco campanies between 2002 and 2003.
He is still facing charges after government asked him to explain about 1.7 billion Malawi Kwacha ($11 million) which was in his personal accounts from financiers of his party 2014 campiagn.
He denies any wrong doing and the Anti-Corruption Bureau has expressed interest to drop the matter with lack of incriminating eveidence.
When Muluzi retired from politics, UDF party was led by former finance minister Friday Jumbe. After Jumbe, UDF was then led by former Health Minister Dr George Nga Ntafu before Atupele took over after being elected at convention.
Muluzi ruled Malawi from 1994 to 2004 after defeating long time ruler Kamuzu Banda in the country’s first democratic elections since independence.
He handed over power peacefully to President Bingu Wa Mutharika in 2004.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Do you really believe it a was a slip of the tongue? We have been saying this for a long time that the Muluzi know that Muthalika is frail and that he cannot finish the term should he win the elections. That is what udf have been dreaming about and talk about when they meet secretly. Old age is not something one can play around with and it is not reversible. The old are very vulnerable and that is why 80% of the coronavirus deaths are as result of old age. Muthalika will definitely not be with us and he… Read more »
Your son has 200 thousand he lost as an MP I dont think anything will change the voting patterns MCP Plus UTM AND PP thus 2.7 million estimation dpp plus UDF minus tippex and double tally sheets landslide on 1.7 Million on only work hard on rigging but you will get caught again!! “Change Goal”
A lot of people switched because Atupele was not a serious candidate . Watch this time around. In 2014 he got 700 thousand .. that number to rise.. the UDF base is back
There is nothing whatever Muluzi can do to change things,Iwo adaba,anthu Ali ndi nyumba zawo ndikomwe Amakumana ndiumphawi.Mbava Muluzi adawanamiza anthu za nsapato mukuyesa tidayiwala.Mwatipeza,WE WANT CHANGE,Zamafamily kingdom toto ife.Muluzi amakala ngati adayiwala China chake kusanjika palace.Sabola wakale sawawa.Ng’ombe zayang’ana ngolo.Nyekhwe after nyekhwe.Muluzi akuziwa Kut DPP leader Wakula opportunity to play pay back nkhonya yobwezere.
Acheya, Acheya, Acheya yomweyo kuti Waaa!! Waaa!! Zinthu zatani? Zasintha!!!
A Chilima tangosiyani zimenezo remember in 1994 the same MCP was saying do not vote for Muluzi because he stole 6 pounds but Malawians said even if its mbava yemweyo tivoterabe and it happened. In the Bible Pontius Pilate asked whether to release Barabas or Jesus ppo shouted we want Barrabas so this will happen again no matter how bad you may say about APM more ppo are for him. JB ndi PP president and mwana wake Roy VP for PP bwanji simunena zimenezi kuti ndi za pabanja? Anthu wozelezerezeka inu kwabasi what you should know whether za pabanja kaya… Read more »
If I were Bakili Muluzi advisor or close friend I would be honest with him to keep quiet because Malawians will not have kind words with him. He has a lot of skeletons in his cupboard so he should have kept his excitement that his son Atupele could become next president to himself, that is what Malawians do not want. Muluzi could have saved himself of the embarrassment that he stole six pounds as a court clerk, he mismanaged MK1.7 billion, he is selfish, he wanted and miserably failed with his third term bid, once wanted to rule behind late… Read more »
Thank God Bakili is now fine to face his K1.7bn corruption case. He has been hiding for a long time behind medical condition. Please after campaign dont come up with this medical condition excuse again as now we know you are fine.
DPP is going back to Kapoloma. Honeymoon is over for Lomwe belt. Tizifinyikira limodzi…Bakili is playing his cards well and the mantle will be left in Atupele’s hands once the unthinkable happens. DPP idzaona nyekhwe. You will wish it was Nankhumwa on the driving seat koma kusamva
70 b ija kodi ayiwala kale kkkkk komatu onyamata amenewa Ochakwela ndi Ochilima akangowina muzalilira ku end of line kkkkkk
Malawi is not a personal estate of 2 families!