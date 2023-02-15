Malawi FA warns referees 

Football Association of Malawi has cautioned referees to be professional when handling matches.

FAM executive committee member Rashid Ntelera, who is also the association’s subcommittee chairperson made the remarks on Monday during the presentation of badges to Malawi’s 15 Fifa referees.

He said it was painful to notice when teams complain of poor officiation yet they invest to do well.

“Referees must always strive to be professional when handling matches because some of the mistakes they make end up becoming costly to teams. These teams buy players, mostly expensive and it’s painful to lose because of referees decisions,” he said.

However, Ntelera has applauded the Malawian legion of Fifa referees of being professional.

“Some people say why do you always take the same names? It’s not the case but most of there are experienced. This is because progression. We cannot pick new ones and leave out the old ones for the sake of it. It also encourages competition among referees to qualify for Fifa badge,” he said.

Ntelera also commended Malawi’s two referees who have made it as Malawi’s first Fifa beach Soccer referees Mathews Ngwira and Rose Zimba. Zimba was once a woman Fifa referee but dropped out after taking maternity leave and has returned as Beach Soccer Fifa referee.

Football Association of Malawi referees development officer Fred Khoropa also appealed to the referees to aim higher.

He said FAM was putting in place measures to groom top-notch referees to handle continental and global competitions.

Khoropa, a retired elite referee himself, said they would like introduce referees performance contract.

The female referees, who received badges are Mercy Kayira and Eness Gumbo with decorated Bernadette Kwambira, Happiness Mbandambanda and Eliza Sichinga as assistants.

Men’s referees are Easter Zimba, Gift Chicco, Godfrey Nkhakananga and Newton Nyirenda while Clemence Kanduku, Edward Kambatuwa, Joseph Nyauti, Jonizio Luwizi, Evance Msonda and Pondamali Tembo are assistants.

Caption: The chosen Malawi’s Fifa referees for the 2023 season