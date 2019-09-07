Malawi girl, 22 launches Nyenyezi beauty company

A 22-year-old girl, Priscilla Tiyamike Tsamwa, has launched a beauty company – Nyenyezi Beauty – with a promise to stock and sell world class beauty products at affordable prices.

Tsamwa, who is also the company’s chief executive officer, launched company on Saturday in Lilongwe at a colourful ceremony, which was attended by a cross-section of women and girls from as far as Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

She disclosed that the firm started its operations in 2017 and later decided to assess the market in order to grow her business.

“We have alot of new brand of products that women and girls can buy and use on their bodies to beautify their skins, hair and finger and toe nails. Being a woman is all about beauty. I urge women and girls to visit us because our products are ideal for everyone and all age groups,” she said.

Tsamwa stressed that, for now, clients can find Nyenyezi Beauty products at Karim Arcade in Blantyre and at City Mall in Lilongwe.

She added that customers can also buy her products online via www.nyenyezibeautyy.com while the company is preparing to open its own shops by December 2019.

One of the participants, Fawzia Osman, said she is impressed that a young woman has such a good idea to empower herself and many others economically.

Osman, who is the founder of Mkanda Accessories and Ntonya Private Schools, appealed to Malawians to support the girl to achieve her dream of creating jobs.

“I encourage more women and girls to emulate what Tsamwa has done. Let us love and support each other. Let us support Tsamwa by buying her products so that she can achieve her dream,” said Osman.

During the launch, all Nyenyezi Beauty products were sold at 30 percent discount and some patrons won various prizes.

