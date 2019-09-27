Malawi govt moves in to stop picture taking inside hospital wards

Government has threatened action against medical personnel in public hospitals who take or allow people to take pictures of patients inside wards.

In a letter issued on September 25 2019, secretary for Health and Population Dan Namarika says the ministry has noted with concern the rising number of unauthorized and unguided taking of photographs of patients in hospital facilities by the so called ‘well-wishers’ who come to make donations or visit the unsuspecting patients.

Namarika says the health profession is guided by standards and ethical principles which mainly aim at protecting the interests and dignity of patients and clients who seek assistance from the service.

“In fact, health professionals take oath or creed that guides the conduct of the service. Therefore, all managers of all facilities are required to maintain the privacy and dignity of our patients,” says Namarika.

He also advises people to ensure that they too protect the dignity and interests of the patients they go to cheer.

“The ministry of Health and Population through its regulatory bodies, will not hesitate to take action where privacy and dignity of patients is compromised. All managers are therefore required to protect our patients from exploitation,” says Namarika.

The letter has been released when some people have been posting in various social media platforms graphic pictures of rights activist Billy Mayaya on hospital bed after he was hacked by suspected ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during a botched anti-Jane Ansah protest on Wednesday in Blantyre.

